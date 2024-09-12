Clontarf Energy (LON:CLON) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Clontarf Energy plc (LON:CLON – Get Free Report) dropped 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.07 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.07 ($0.00). Approximately 21,337,539 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 119,670,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.07 ($0.00).
Clontarf Energy Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.06. The firm has a market cap of £4.67 million, a P/E ratio of -13.20 and a beta of -0.02.
About Clontarf Energy
Clontarf Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves and other related activities. It holds 60% interest in the Tano 2A Block covering an area of 1,532 square kilometers located in Ghana. The company also focuses on exploring and developing Bolivian salt-lakes.
