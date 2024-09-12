CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) Insider Fredrik Widlund Acquires 166 Shares

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI – Get Free Report) insider Fredrik Widlund bought 166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.18) per share, for a total transaction of £149.40 ($195.37).

Fredrik Widlund also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 9th, Fredrik Widlund acquired 163 shares of CLS stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 92 ($1.20) per share, with a total value of £149.96 ($196.10).

LON CLI opened at GBX 90.10 ($1.18) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 91.77 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 89.39. CLS Holdings plc has a one year low of GBX 80 ($1.05) and a one year high of GBX 129.10 ($1.69). The company has a market capitalization of £358.07 million, a P/E ratio of -171.73 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. CLS’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,538.46%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 114 ($1.49) target price on shares of CLS in a research note on Monday, September 2nd.

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. The company operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. It also invests in a hotel and other corporate investments.

