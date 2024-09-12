Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $2,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,183,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 5,294 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 158,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,567,000 after acquiring an additional 8,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CCEP shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 19th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.78.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance

CCEP stock opened at $79.52 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.19. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12 month low of $56.28 and a 12 month high of $82.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.