Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Acquires 108 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 284.0% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of HCA stock opened at $388.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $359.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $337.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.96 and a 12-month high of $403.05.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 553.13% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 22.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HCA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Leerink Partners upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $367.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $327.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $392.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $359.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,857 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.05, for a total transaction of $659,327.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,755 shares in the company, valued at $6,303,912.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.51, for a total transaction of $1,085,804.37. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,436,623.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.05, for a total value of $659,327.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,303,912.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,844 shares of company stock worth $3,185,932. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading

