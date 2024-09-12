Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Acquires 50 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 321.7% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $353,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MAR shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Marriott International from $267.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $268.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $263.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.44.

Marriott International Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $227.33 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $230.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.40. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.75 and a 1-year high of $260.57. The firm has a market cap of $64.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.59.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.01. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 239.60%. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

Marriott International Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.