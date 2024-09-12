Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Acquires 604 Shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MGRC. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the first quarter valued at about $171,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the first quarter worth about $203,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McGrath RentCorp Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of MGRC stock opened at $103.40 on Thursday. McGrath RentCorp has a 12-month low of $95.71 and a 12-month high of $130.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.68 and a 200-day moving average of $110.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.76.

McGrath RentCorp Announces Dividend

McGrath RentCorp ( NASDAQ:MGRC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $212.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.23 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.

