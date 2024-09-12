Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Acquires 80 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,893,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,599,720,000 after purchasing an additional 226,720 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,128,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,145,761,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900,241 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,991,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,965,761,000 after purchasing an additional 311,696 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,751,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,317,000 after purchasing an additional 124,055 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,473,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,184,000 after purchasing an additional 549,665 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,611,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,060,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,611,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,060,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $8,175,141.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,491.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $136.46 on Thursday. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.23 and a fifty-two week high of $153.35. The stock has a market cap of $52.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.28 by ($0.14). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 18.79%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COF. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.89.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

