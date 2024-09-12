Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 90.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,089 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,956 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,930 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at $482,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Amphenol by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 150,596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,929,000 after acquiring an additional 8,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Amphenol by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 468,773 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,469,000 after purchasing an additional 20,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Amphenol to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $74.50 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Amphenol from $67.50 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Vertical Research began coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.04.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of APH opened at $62.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $39.34 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The company has a market cap of $74.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $6,563,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,373,382. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $6,563,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 51,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,373,382. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $19,749,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,516,000 shares of company stock valued at $98,236,640. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

