Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,368 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 419.1% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at 3M

In other 3M news, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $260,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,364 shares in the company, valued at $541,659.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $260,652.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,659.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $700,635.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 174,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,486,484.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

3M Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE MMM opened at $130.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.18 and its 200 day moving average is $105.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.06 billion, a PE ratio of -10.24, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.08. 3M has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $134.99.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.25. 3M had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 112.92%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of 3M from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on 3M from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Vertical Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on 3M in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.43.

3M Company Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

