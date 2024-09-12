Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Buys 539 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. City State Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 123.7% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $174.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $172.43 and its 200 day moving average is $167.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

