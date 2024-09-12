Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Buys 899 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 111.4% in the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Humana during the second quarter worth $35,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Humana during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Humana during the second quarter worth $44,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Humana Stock Performance

NYSE HUM opened at $328.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.50. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $298.61 and a twelve month high of $530.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $365.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $347.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.89 by $1.07. Humana had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $29.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Baird R W upgraded Humana to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Humana from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $395.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Humana in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $392.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Humana from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $398.70.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

