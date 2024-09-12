Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,932 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,415 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1,997.9% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on F shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.95.

Ford Motor Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of F opened at $10.45 on Thursday. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $9.49 and a 12 month high of $14.85. The stock has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.11.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.21). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $47.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

About Ford Motor

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.