Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter worth about $8,857,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 117,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,999,000 after purchasing an additional 11,238 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,118,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,072,000 after purchasing an additional 523,656 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in Welltower by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 89,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,085,000 after buying an additional 18,807 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Welltower by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,019,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,955,000 after buying an additional 72,968 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WELL opened at $128.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $78.35 billion, a PE ratio of 158.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.95. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.38 and a 52 week high of $129.11.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 2.21%. Welltower’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Welltower’s payout ratio is 330.86%.

WELL has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $103.00 to $107.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Welltower to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.58.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

