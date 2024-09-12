Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AZO opened at $3,119.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,074.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,006.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.71. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,375.35 and a 52-week high of $3,256.37.

Several research firms have recently commented on AZO. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,038.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,200.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,024.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on AutoZone from $3,465.00 to $3,340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on AutoZone from $3,523.00 to $3,394.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,112.71.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

