Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
AutoZone Stock Performance
AZO opened at $3,119.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,074.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,006.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.71. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,375.35 and a 52-week high of $3,256.37.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
AutoZone Company Profile
AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.
