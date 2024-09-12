Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $1.10 Million Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,426 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,068 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 226.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

MRO stock opened at $25.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.45. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $21.81 and a 1-year high of $30.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 2.16.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.06). Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 22.12%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Capital One Financial downgraded Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Friday, May 31st. Mizuho increased their price target on Marathon Oil from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $27.61 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.03.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $1,033,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 76,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,090,489.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

