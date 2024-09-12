Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $1.16 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 5,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 14,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

IWD opened at $183.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $188.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $181.10 and a 200-day moving average of $176.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

