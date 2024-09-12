Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of C. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 16,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gries Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

C has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Citigroup from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Citigroup from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Citigroup from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Citigroup from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE:C opened at $57.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $67.81. The firm has a market cap of $109.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.08 and its 200 day moving average is $61.30.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.13. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.75%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

