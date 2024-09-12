Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $1.46 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $230,235,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $145,477,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,427,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,128,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,026 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,614,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $391,310,000 after purchasing an additional 902,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,567,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $110.04 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $120.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

