Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of CSX by 149.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 10,301 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its position in CSX by 559.7% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 58,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 49,869 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its stake in CSX by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 18,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Partners Group Holding AG raised its holdings in CSX by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 704,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,427,000 after acquiring an additional 149,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of CSX by 718.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 287,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,952,000 after acquiring an additional 252,006 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSX opened at $33.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.01. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.03 and a fifty-two week high of $40.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.19.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. CSX had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 29.11%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. CSX’s payout ratio is 26.37%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSX. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded CSX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

