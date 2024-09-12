Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $848,000 Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 62.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,566 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 186.4% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 63 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $630.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $700.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $658.00 to $646.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $629.82.

Shares of MLM stock opened at $507.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $542.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $569.65. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $389.90 and a 1 year high of $626.67.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.36 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 9.36%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

