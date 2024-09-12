Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $893,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 44.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $142.33 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $145.00 and a 12-month high of $206.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.68 and its 200-day moving average is $134.44.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.