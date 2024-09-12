Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 629,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,557,000 after purchasing an additional 166,639 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 821.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 161,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,925,000 after purchasing an additional 144,195 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,029,000. Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,830,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 370,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,593,000 after purchasing an additional 51,437 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ESGD opened at $81.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.65. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.74 and a 52-week high of $83.65.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.