Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LGT Group Foundation raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 89,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,066,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 21.8% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 35,300.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Ceera Investments LLC boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 109.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSM. Baird R W cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 8th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 4,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total transaction of $413,271.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,086.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Down 0.3 %

MSM stock opened at $77.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.86. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.05 and a 52 week high of $105.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.40 and a 200 day moving average of $87.66.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.33. The business had revenue of $979.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.10 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 64.47%.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

