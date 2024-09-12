Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $396,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ORLY shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,204.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,124.00 to $1,115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,144.06.

In other news, Director Dana Perlman sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,109.76, for a total transaction of $53,268.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,406.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Dana Perlman sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,109.76, for a total value of $53,268.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,406.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total value of $1,751,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,411 shares of company stock worth $56,846,062 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $1,112.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $65.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,097.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,070.34. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $860.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1,169.11.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.98 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 146.57% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.13 earnings per share for the current year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

