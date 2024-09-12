Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Purchases 298 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TT shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $385.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $337.29.

In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $593,213.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,447,862.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total value of $9,460,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,708,902.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $593,213.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,447,862.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TT stock opened at $354.31 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $339.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $321.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $184.02 and a 1 year high of $363.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.01.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.22. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

