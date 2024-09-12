Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Purchases 341 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,041 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Gartner by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in Gartner by 3.2% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 744 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Gartner by 2.2% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in Gartner by 0.5% during the second quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,492,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Gartner by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Gartner from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Gartner from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Gartner from $517.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Gartner from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $521.00.

Shares of IT stock opened at $499.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.32. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $323.61 and a twelve month high of $509.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $473.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $459.71.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 142.05% and a net margin of 13.67%. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gartner news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 400 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.00, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,915. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Gartner news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 400 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.00, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,915. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.49, for a total value of $505,490.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,650 shares in the company, valued at $28,636,008.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,498 shares of company stock worth $14,080,898 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

