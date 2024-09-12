Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Purchases 628 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in Entegris by 161.1% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 107,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,135,000 after acquiring an additional 66,437 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas bought a new position in Entegris during the first quarter valued at $1,647,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at $892,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Entegris by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 122,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,665,000 after acquiring an additional 7,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Entegris by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 487,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,414,000 after acquiring an additional 62,761 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ENTG shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho upgraded shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.80.

Entegris Stock Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $110.67 on Thursday. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.13 and a 1-year high of $147.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.34 and a 200 day moving average of $128.82. The firm has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 53.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $812.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.43 million. Entegris had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Entegris’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entegris

In other Entegris news, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,457 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,243,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 27,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $3,803,197.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,068 shares of the company's stock, valued at $36,995,252.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,044 shares of company stock valued at $8,078,198. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Articles

