Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Purchases 6,989 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 61.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,989 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $287,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 5,111 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JEPI stock opened at $58.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $51.38 and a one year high of $58.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.18 and its 200 day moving average is $56.89.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

