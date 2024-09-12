Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 129 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 55,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,494,000 after buying an additional 21,202 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1,157.0% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,900,000 after buying an additional 27,443 shares during the last quarter. Kickstand Ventures LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Kickstand Ventures LLC. now owns 29,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,607,000 after buying an additional 4,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $397,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA OEF opened at $267.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $193.00 and a 1 year high of $275.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $265.64 and its 200 day moving average is $255.05.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

