Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,409 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,867 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $759,810,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Target during the 1st quarter worth $335,870,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Target by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,683,228 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $382,145,000 after buying an additional 984,464 shares during the last quarter. Focused Investors Fund L P purchased a new position in Target during the 1st quarter worth $125,536,000. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Target during the 1st quarter worth $107,367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $7,140,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 303,843 shares in the company, valued at $48,210,768.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total transaction of $153,130.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,173.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $7,140,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 303,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,210,768.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE TGT opened at $147.20 on Thursday. Target Co. has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $181.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $147.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $25.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.19 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 33.10%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on TGT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Target from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Target from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Target from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Target from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.68.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

