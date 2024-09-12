Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Position Trimmed by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lowered its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 91.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,681 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 716,362 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steph & Co. lifted its position in Comcast by 154.6% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 336.9% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 769 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 204.7% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Comcast from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.78.

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA stock opened at $38.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $36.43 and a one year high of $47.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.02 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Further Reading

