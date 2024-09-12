Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 53,480 Shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Free Report) by 18.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 344,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,480 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II were worth $2,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the first quarter valued at about $483,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 2.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 288,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 341.9% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 13.2% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 38,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532 shares during the period.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Price Performance

NYSE:PFN opened at $7.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.30. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $7.58.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Cuts Dividend

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0718 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.57%.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

