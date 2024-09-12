Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Position in Amplify Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in Amplify Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 63,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,197 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Amplify Mobile Payments ETF were worth $2,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IPAY. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify Mobile Payments ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Amplify Mobile Payments ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Mobile Payments ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Mobile Payments ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Mobile Payments ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $298,000.

Get Amplify Mobile Payments ETF alerts:

Amplify Mobile Payments ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of IPAY opened at $50.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $325.26 million, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.72 and a 200 day moving average of $49.03. Amplify Mobile Payments ETF has a twelve month low of $35.15 and a twelve month high of $52.92.

Amplify Mobile Payments ETF Company Profile

The ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (IPAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Mobile Payments index. The fund tracks an index of global equity in credit card firms, and companies providing payment infrastructure, payment services, payment processing and payment solutions. IPAY was launched on Jul 15, 2015 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Mobile Payments ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Mobile Payments ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.