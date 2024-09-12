Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Stake in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.15% of Global X MLP ETF worth $2,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in Global X MLP ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Global X MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Global X MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000.

Global X MLP ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA MLPA opened at $47.21 on Thursday. Global X MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $42.78 and a 12 month high of $50.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.68.

Global X MLP ETF Profile

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

