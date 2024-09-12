Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $2.52 Million Position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,612 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $2,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNR. Brio Consultants LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 9,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 465,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,395,000 after purchasing an additional 108,175 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1,144.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 48,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $284,000.

Get SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF stock opened at $53.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.63 and its 200-day moving average is $56.68. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.68 and a fifty-two week high of $60.63.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.