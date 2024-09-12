Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $4.30 Million Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,780 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,709 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $4,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,917 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 42,721 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,930 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $19,749,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $19,749,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total transaction of $5,818,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,323,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,516,000 shares of company stock worth $98,236,640. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Up 2.1 %

APH stock opened at $62.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $39.34 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $67.50 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.04.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

