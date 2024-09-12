Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,784 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $2,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in HSBC by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 13,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in HSBC by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its stake in HSBC by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 6,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in HSBC by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC increased its stake in HSBC by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 7,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HSBC opened at $43.01 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.30. The stock has a market cap of $158.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.89. HSBC Holdings plc has a one year low of $35.30 and a one year high of $45.53.

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.54 billion for the quarter. HSBC had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 15.61%. On average, analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.14%.

Separately, Dbs Bank raised HSBC to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

