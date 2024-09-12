Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,245 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $2,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pentair in the second quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Pentair by 376.1% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Pentair in the second quarter worth $48,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Pentair in the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Pentair by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pentair alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on PNR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pentair has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.87.

Pentair Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $87.85 on Thursday. Pentair plc has a 12 month low of $57.18 and a 12 month high of $89.63. The company has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. Pentair had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Pentair’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

About Pentair

(Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.