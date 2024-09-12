Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of SBS stock opened at $16.81 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.65. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 1-year low of $11.29 and a 1-year high of $18.36. The company has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.21.
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 13.35%. On average, research analysts expect that Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP
About Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services in the São Paulo State, Brazil. The company supplies treated water and sewage services to residential, commercial, and industrial private customers, as well as public. As of December 31, 2022, it provided water services through 10.1 million water connections; and sewage services through 8.6 million sewage connections in 375 municipalities of the São Paulo State.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Goldilocks CPI Report Leads Market to Sell Off, Lower Lows Ahead
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- GameStop: Earnings Won’t Save It, Dilution Points to Trouble
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Dividend Aristocrats or Dividend Kings: Which Is Best for You?
Receive News & Ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.