Comparing Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) and ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY)

Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) and ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) are both large-cap construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Vinci and ASSA ABLOY AB (publ), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vinci 0 0 0 0 N/A ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) 1 0 0 0 1.00

Volatility and Risk

Valuation & Earnings

Vinci has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Vinci and ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vinci $74.50 billion 0.96 $5.09 billion N/A N/A ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) $13.27 billion 2.60 $1.29 billion $0.62 24.97

Vinci has higher revenue and earnings than ASSA ABLOY AB (publ).

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Vinci shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Vinci pays an annual dividend of $1.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) pays out 22.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Vinci and ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vinci N/A N/A N/A ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) 10.02% 15.60% 7.32%

About Vinci

Vinci SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in concessions, energy, and construction businesses in France and internationally. The Concessions segment manages motorway concessions; operates airports; and highways, railways, and stadium. Its Energy segment provides services to the manufacturing sector, infrastructure, facilities management, and information and communication technology; and industrial and energy-related services, which includes development of renewable energy assets, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction projects in the energy sector. The Construction segment engages in designing and carrying out projects, which includes general contractor; geotechnical and structural engineering and related digital activities, as well as provision of services in nuclear engineering; proximity networks with active local companies, such as building, civil engineering, roadworks, rail works, and water works; property development, including residential and commercial properties; and management of serviced residences and property services. Vinci SA was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Nanterre, France.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening and access products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company provides digital access solutions, such as electronic access control ecosystem, wireless solutions, electronic key solutions, standalone access solutions, and wired solutions; swing, revolving, and sliding doors; mechanical products, including hinges, lever handles, mortise lockcases, euro profile cylinders, panic exit devices, door closers, floor spring, and general hardware; and doors. It offers Openings Studio, a building information modeling software ecosystem is collaboration tool for designing, documenting, and managing openings. The company provides its products primarily under the ASSA ABLOY, Yale, and HID brands. It sells its products through distributors and wholesalers. The company serves aviation, education, distribution and logistics, entertainment and public facility, finance and banking, government and military, healthcare, hospitality, manufacturing, mining, office and enterprise, homes and residence, retail, shipyards, and transportation industries. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) was incorporated in 1954 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden.

