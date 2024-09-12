Compass Group (LON:CPG) Given New GBX 2,800 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Compass Group (LON:CPG – Free Report) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,600 ($34.00) to GBX 2,800 ($36.62) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($31.38) target price on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,487.50 ($32.53).

CPG opened at GBX 2,477 ($32.39) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £42.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,257.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.81. Compass Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,961.50 ($25.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,485 ($32.50). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,309.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,248.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.31.

In other news, insider Leanne Wood bought 1,300 shares of Compass Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,317 ($30.30) per share, for a total transaction of £30,121 ($39,389.30). 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

