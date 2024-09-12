COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $23.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 235.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.40.

NASDAQ CMPS opened at $6.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.97. The firm has a market cap of $468.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 2.27. COMPASS Pathways has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 12.03 and a current ratio of 12.03.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that COMPASS Pathways will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,812,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the second quarter worth approximately $664,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the fourth quarter worth approximately $371,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 43.6% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 19,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.19% of the company’s stock.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

