Compass Point Increases Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Price Target to $28.00

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Compass Point from $25.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Compass Point’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on KIM. Mizuho downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Argus upgraded shares of Kimco Realty to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.55.

Kimco Realty stock opened at $23.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Kimco Realty has a 1-year low of $16.34 and a 1-year high of $23.57.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $500.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.87 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 19.28% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kimco Realty will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO David Jamieson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $1,096,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 337,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,389,473.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KIM. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 613.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 52.6% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 112.6% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

