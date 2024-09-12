Complete Solaria (NASDAQ:CSLR) Trading 5.6% Higher

Complete Solaria, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSLR – Get Free Report) traded up 5.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.92 and last traded at $1.90. 233,666 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,425,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Complete Solaria in a report on Friday, August 16th.

Get Complete Solaria alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Complete Solaria

Complete Solaria Trading Up 5.6 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.18.

Complete Solaria (NASDAQ:CSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $4.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Complete Solaria, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Complete Solaria

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 35,143 shares of Complete Solaria stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total value of $49,200.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,901,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,861,876. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 35,143 shares of Complete Solaria stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total value of $49,200.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,901,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,861,876. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adam Gishen sold 15,526 shares of Complete Solaria stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total value of $27,170.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 337,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,048.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,669 shares of company stock valued at $124,071. Corporate insiders own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Complete Solaria

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Symmetry Peak Management LLC bought a new stake in Complete Solaria in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. increased its position in Complete Solaria by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 41,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 21,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlyle Group Inc. increased its holdings in Complete Solaria by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. now owns 4,936,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190,604 shares in the last quarter. 30.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Complete Solaria

(Get Free Report)

Complete Solaria, Inc provides custom solar solutions in the United States. The company offers solar systems to homeowners and small to medium-sized commercial customers. It also provides HelioQuoteTM software system, a platform for residential solar designs, proposals, and engineering services. In addition, the company installs solar systems, as well as provides financing solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Complete Solaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Complete Solaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.