Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.11

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.11 and traded as high as $3.31. Comtech Telecommunications shares last traded at $3.30, with a volume of 374,360 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

Get Comtech Telecommunications alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CMTL

Comtech Telecommunications Trading Up 12.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.58.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 18th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $128.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.42 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 2.26%. On average, research analysts forecast that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 21.8% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 562,239 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 100,577 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 207,447 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 98,479 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 107.0% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 89,070 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 46,041 shares during the last quarter.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of next-gen telecommunication solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's Satellite and Space Communications segment offers satellite ground station technologies, services and system integration that facilitates the transmission of voice, video, and data over GEO, MEO and LEO satellite constellations, including solid-state and traveling wave tube power amplifiers, modems, VSAT platforms, and frequency converters; and satellite communications and tracking antenna systems, including high precision full motion fixed and mobile X/Y tracking antennas, RF feeds, reflectors, and radomes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Comtech Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comtech Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.