Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association lessened its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the second quarter worth about $25,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 144.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $1,211,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 161,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,890,108.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

Conagra Brands stock opened at $31.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.32. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.16 and a 12-month high of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.82.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 14.31%. Conagra Brands’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 191.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CAG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.90.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

