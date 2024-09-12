Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Stock Position Boosted by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 36.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,821 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAG. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 316.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 154,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 117,042 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 237.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 76,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after buying an additional 54,195 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 815,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,385,000 after acquiring an additional 88,576 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Conagra Brands by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 71,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 26,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 663.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 436,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,516,000 after acquiring an additional 379,473 shares during the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $31.47 on Thursday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.16 and a 1 year high of $33.24. The company has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.82.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 191.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.90.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Conagra Brands

Insider Activity at Conagra Brands

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $1,211,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,890,108.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.