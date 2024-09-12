Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Rating Reiterated by Sanford C. Bernstein

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 70.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Core Scientific from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. B. Riley raised shares of Core Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $0.50 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Core Scientific from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Core Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

Get Core Scientific alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Core Scientific

Core Scientific Price Performance

CORZ stock opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. Core Scientific has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $12.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.65.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($4.47). The business had revenue of $141.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.58 million. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Core Scientific will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Core Scientific

In related news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 7,321 shares of Core Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $68,744.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 359,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,245.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 7,321 shares of Core Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $68,744.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 359,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,245.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 11,582 shares of Core Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $108,986.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,686,474 shares in the company, valued at $15,869,720.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 10,521 shares of company stock worth $102,328 and have sold 27,655 shares worth $260,087. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core Scientific

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $34,000.

About Core Scientific

(Get Free Report)

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Core Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.