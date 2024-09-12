Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 98,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,073 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $5,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. &PARTNERS boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 4.3% during the first quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Herr Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Corteva by 2.8% during the first quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 0.4% during the second quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 77.2% in the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 17,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTVA opened at $55.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $58.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.63. The firm has a market cap of $38.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.77.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CTVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Corteva from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. OTR Global reiterated a “negative” rating on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.67.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

