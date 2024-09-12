Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL cut its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 11.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,985 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COST. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.3% during the second quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,184 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,956,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 36.2% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 12,393 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the period. AMJ Financial Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the second quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 9,196 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,817,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.7% during the second quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COST has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $875.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $925.00 to $927.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $780.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $815.00 to $873.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $860.00 to $890.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $844.52.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at $10,545,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,545,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $876.50, for a total value of $543,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,320,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,974 shares of company stock valued at $4,252,856 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.7 %

COST opened at $900.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $399.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.79, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $859.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $803.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $540.23 and a 52 week high of $918.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.75%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.